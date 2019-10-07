  • search
Trending Maharashtra Assembly Elections Haryana Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    To dispel doubts over human rights violations, Centre to take foreign delegation to Valley

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 07: In a bid to dispel doubts, the government has decided to take a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir. The government has spoken to several foreign diplomats and has conveyed that they would be taken to J&K to get first hand information on the situation over there.

    To dispel doubts over human rights violations, Centre to take foreign delegation to Valley
    Representational Image

    The date of the trip is yet to be fixed, but sources tell OneIndia that it could take place this month itself. The situation is near normal, but there are still some challenges in the Valley. It would take another week or two for normalcy to return, following which the delegation of foreign diplomats would be taken to the state, the source also said.

    Training on Central laws, schemes set to get underway in Jammu and Kashmir

    With regard to the restrictions, the source said that many people were not coming out in the open due to the fear of terrorists. To say that the people are inside the house due to the fear of the security forces is completely wrong, the officer also said.

    The decision to take a foreign delegation to J&K comes in the wake of many in the international community expressing concerns over the alleged human rights violations.

    India has managed to get support from foreign nations on the abrogation of Article 370.

    Many have said that it is an internal matter. However some have raised concerns over the human rights violation and this trip by the foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir would give them a clear picture about the situation, the source also added.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir article 370 kashmir valley

    Story first published: Monday, October 7, 2019, 6:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 7, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue