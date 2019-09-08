To discuss situation after NRC publication, Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Assam today

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Sep 08: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in Assam today, days after publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) list in the state, from which over 19 lakh people were left out.

This will be his first visit to the state since the release of the final list as well in his capacity as the Union Home Minister.

During his two-day visit, Shah will have a meeting with the North Eastern Council (NEC) in which he is likely to discuss the situation in the state after the publication of the NRC.

Assam has once again been declared as a 'Disturbed Area' for six months.

During his stay, the Home Minister will hold a meeting of the North-Eastern Council (NEC), which is a top advisory body for development in the northeast and is also likely to hold a review of the situation in the state in the aftermath of NRC publication.

The NEC was established by North Eastern Council Act, 1971, initially as an apex-level advisory body for securing balanced and coordinated development and facilitating effective co-ordination amongst seven states of the northeastern region -- Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.

Subsequent to the amendment of the NEC Act in December 2002, Sikkim was added as the eighth member state, and the NEC was mandated to function as a statutory regional planning body for the region.

Reportedly, he will also have a separate meeting with Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, top government functionaries and senior BJP leadership of the state.