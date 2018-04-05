To defeat Siddaramaiah in Chamundeshwari, JD(S) ropes in 20 Congress workers

The Janata Dal (Secular) of the JD(S) is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that Chief Minister of Karnataka Siddaramaiah is defeated. Siddaramaiah has announced that he would contest from Chamundeshwari, the seat which is currently held by the JD(S).

The JD(S) announced that it had roped in 20 Congress workers from the constituency who include block level leaders. The JD(S) said that all these persons would be joining them ahead of the crucial battle.

Making the announcement, G T Deve Gowda, the MLA from the constituency said that the Congress workers were joining them because they were unhappy with Siddaramaiah. They want to see H D Kumaraswamy installed as the next CM of the state and hence are joining us, Gowda also said.

Siddaramaiah first contested and won from this constituency in 1983. He has held the seat five times but shifted to Varuna owing to delimitation in 2008. He has won Varuna twice in 2008 and 2013. This time it is being speculated that his son, Dr Yathindra would contest the seat. The BJP is proposing to field B S Yeddyurappa's son, Vijayendra from this seat.

The Congress, however, seems to be unfazed by this development. The party says that the move by the JD(S) will have no impact as none of those who had defected was prominent leaders.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

