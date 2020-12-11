To deal with China, Pak, Indian Army mulls dual task fighting formations

New Delhi, Dec 11: The Indian Army is planning on converting some of its fighting formations into dual tasked one which would allow them to fight both China and Pakistan.

Until recently, the focus of the fighting formations was focused mainly towards the Pakistan border as the situation along the Line of Actual Control was peaceful. Today India is engaged in a tense standoff with China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

The balance of the operational preparedness was heavily tilted towards the Western Border and this can be seen from the fact that there are three Strike Corps deployed for the offensive while only one Mountain Strike Corps has been crated for the Northern Borders.

An ANI report while quoting sources said that there will be no need to raise any additional forces or a new strike corps in view of the ongoing conflict. The existing fighting formations can be given dual-tasking to look after both fronts.

The report also said that various proposals in this regard are being considered by the Army HQ and suggestions have been sought from several Army commanders. There is need to enhance preparedness along the LAC. The manner in which they formations could be made dual tasked would be decided following the discussions.

The Strike Corps on the western front including the 21 Strike Corps in Bhopal along with the Strike One in Mathura and the Kharga Corps in Ambala are heavly armoured and have their formations located all over the western, central and northern sector Including some which are very close to the China border.

The reorientation of the fighting formations of the 1.3 million force would be a major exercise and is expected to prepare the defence forces for a two-front war in real senses, the report also added.