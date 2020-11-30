To curb black-marketing of tickets, ASI caps online ticket booking to Taj Mahal

Incredible, impressed, emotional: The various moods of Trump at the Taj Mahal

New Delhi, Nov 30: In what comes as a recent development, one can book a maximum of five tickets for adults and three for children to visit Taj Mahal, as per the revised rules.

According to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), the decision has been taken to curb the black-marketing of tickets to the Taj Mahal. According to the superintending archaeologist in ASI (Agra circle), Vasant Swarnkar, the entry of children below 15 years would continue to be free.

He said that the restrictions on purchase of tickets will be applicable to other monuments across Agra, including Fatehpur Sikri and the Agra Fort. Swarnkar had written to the District Magistrate and police about the black marketing of tickets after receiving complaints from tourists earlier this month.

The ASI official added that all visitors' identities will be printed on each ticket.

The practice had been stopped last year after travel agents and tour operators urged the ministry to remove the cumbersome process of filling name of each tourist while booking tickets online.

"The visitors' entry will be allowed only after verifying their identity from photo IDs like passport, driving license, voter ID, PAN among other documents," Swarnkar said.

ASI officials further said that all tickets for the Taj Mahal were booked for the weekend but footfall at the monument was recorded low - 4,301 on Sunday and 3,957 a day earlier due to the farmers' protests at the Delhi border.

As per norms, number of visitors are calculated on the basis of the total number of adults and children visiting the Taj, which is capped at 5,000, a daily limit of visitors fixed by the cultural ministry since the monument reopened after the Covid-19 lockdown on September 21.

Meanwhile, local tourism industry has resented the move and called it a retrograde step.