To counter Karti, CBI seeks production of Indrani, Peter and his CA

The Central Bureau of Investigation will on March 9 move applications seeking production of three persons in connection with the INX Media case. While at first it was decided by the press for a narco-analysis test on Karti Chidambaram, the accused in the case, for now, there is no final decision as yet.

The production applications will be moved in respect of Indrani Mukerjea, Peter Mukerjea and Bhaskararaman, the chartered account of Karti Chidambaram. The CBI applications are being moved so that it could bring them face to face with Karti.

The CBI is still thinking about whether to move an application seeking narco analysis. As per the rules, a narco test would be permissible only if the accused persons gives his or her consent to the same.

On Wednesday the CBI had approached the special court in this respect. The court directed the CBI to get back on March 9 with the relevant applications.

OneIndia News

