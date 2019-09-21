To counter biological threats, proper training need of the hour: Rajnath Singh

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 21: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the country's armed forces must be properly trained and equipped to combat chemical-biological threats as early detection was a prerequisite for successful protection and decontamination.

Addressing scientists at a Defence Research and Development Establishment (DRDE) function here, Singh said the country's forces are deployed in many regions where adversaries may use such weapons.

"Use of chemical-biological weapons may jeopardise life, health, property and commerce in a way that it may take a long time to recover. Our forces must be properly trained and equipped to operate effectively and decisively in the face of chemical-biological attacks," he said.

Early detection of chemical-biological agents is the prerequisite for successful protection and decontamination, he added.

Lauding the defence organisation for 45 years of glorious service, Singh said, "I am pleased to know that DRDE has developed several technologies for detection, protection and decontamination of toxic agents."

"I was impressed that DRDE has been recognised as the only national laboratory by Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) as part of an international network of designated laboratories for verification of environmental and bio-medical samples," Singh said.

This allows DRDE to undertake forensic and off-site investigations of the use of chemical warfare agents and their victims, he informed.

"This provides India with an edge at the international level and opportunity to play a decisive role in proving compliance of international treaty in case of any eventuality," Singh added.

He said the DRDE must also focus on facilitating the industrial base to meet the substantial requirement of materials and equipment as chemical-bio agents have a high impact on human health and psychology and are highly resource-intensive.

The defence minister said while the armed forces play an important role in securing the nation, scientists working in defence organisations were in an equally important role in strengthening the country's security.