To contain population, Ramdev advises 3rd child should be bereft of rights, govt facilities

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, May 27: Yoga guru Baba Ramdev on Sunday said that third-born children should be bereft of voting rights in order to control the population growth in India. He also said that the population of India should not cross 150 crore in next 50 years. Ramdev stressed that India will not be able to handle a population of more than that.

The Yoga guru also advised some ways to contain population and said that the government must come up with a law under which third child should not get the voting rights and he/she must not be allowed to contest elections too. He also said that third child should not be allowed to enjoy facilities provided by the government.

"Our population shouldn't cross 150 cr in next 50 yrs. We aren't prepared to have a population more than that. It can be possible only when a law is made that the third child won't have voting rights, right to contest elections and facilities by the government," Ramdev was quoting as saying by ANI.

Addressing a press conference, Ramdev remarked that a law in this regard would act as an deterrent and people will not give birth to more than two children. "Then people will not give birth to more children, no matter which religion they belong to," he added.

Further, he pressed for a country-wide ban on liquor.

"In Islamic countries, liquor is banned. If in Islamic countries it can be banned then why not in India? This is the land of sages. There should be a complete ban on liquor in India," the Yog guru said.

He also called for a ban on cow slaughter, saying that it is the only way to end conflicts between cow smugglers and 'gau rakshaks'.

"For those who want to eat meat, there are several other types of meat which they can eat," he said.