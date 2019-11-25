To combat terror combined forces of Army, Navy, Air Force deployed in Valley

  • search
    New Delhi, Nov 25: The Defence Ministry has decided to deploy the combined forces of the Army, Navy and Indian Air Force in Jammu and Kashmir.

    Forces deployment decision was taken to combat terror in valley

    The decision was taken to combat terror in the Valley. This is for the first time that all the special forces under the Armed Forces' Special Operations Division would be deployed in the Valley.

    The induction has already begun and in the next phase personnel of the MARCOS and the Guards would also be inducted. The Government has decided to carry out an all-out operation in the Valley.

    With Pakistan trying to push more terrorists before the snow sets in, the Indian Armed forces want to eliminate as many terrorists as possible. Intelligence Bureau officials have said that the groups such as the Lashkar-e-Tayiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad would look to intensify their operations in the Valley.

    This operation would also provide the troops with the exposure of working collectively in actual operations. It may be recalled that an operation of this sort was first carried out in the Kutch region and it was called Ex Smelling Field. The second one was in Andaman and the same was codenamed DANXX 2019.

