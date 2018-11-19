To clip wings of IT, ED, Naidu likely to move Supreme Court

Amaravati, Nov 19: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Chandrababu Naidu is likely to move the Supreme Court seeking a directive to curtail the powers of central agencies such as the Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate, before the elections.

The move comes just days after Naidu's government in AP withdrew the general consent given to the CBI. A similar decision was taken in West Bengal as well.

All the anti-BJP parties would hold a meeting and then chalk out a common minimum programme. Once this is ready, a representation would be given to the Central agencies to stop following the Centre's political agenda. If a consensus is there, they would move the Supreme Court as well.

The move comes in the wake of the opposition parties crying foul over the use of central agencies to further a political agenda. The opposition feels that the Centre would unleash the central agencies to further a political agenda ahead of the elections in 2019.

The meeting of the opposition would comprise parties such as the TMC, NCP, DMK and SP.