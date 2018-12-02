To buy supersonic missiles, Centre clears Rs 3,000 crore

New Delhi, Dec 2: The Defence Acquisition Council has approved military procurement worth Rs 3,000 crore. The procurement also includes the Brahmos supersonic cruise missiles for the Navy's two stealth frigates and armoured recovery vehicles for the Army's Arjun man battle tanks.

The DAC and approved the procurement of Armoured Recovery Vehicles for the Indian Army's main battle tank, Arjun. The ARVs are designed and developed by DRDO and would be manufactured by BEML.

India is procuring two stealth frigates at a cost of 1 billion USD and both the ships will be equipped with indigenously developed BrahMos.

India and Russia had recently inked a 500 million USD contract to build two stealth frigates in Goa. The ships are expected to be delivered by 2027.