    To bring back a smile on Reddy's face, will Parameshwar make an exit?

    Bengaluru, July 08: The BJP seems to be in striking distance of forming the government in Karnataka. With the 13 resignations, the numbers of the coalition and the BJP stand at 105 each.

    The BJP is hoping that some more MLAs would quit and as of Sunday there was speculation rife that 5 more from the Congress-JD(S) combine may quit.

    G. Parameshwara and Ramalinga Reddy

    However there are four MLAs who could play spoilsport for the BJP. Four MLAs of the Congress are likely to take back their resignations on Tuesday as their demands are likely to be met.

    Karnataka crisis: With more resignations, here is how the numbers stand

    The Congress feels that it can bring back on board, N Munirathna, S T Somashekhar, B Basavaraju and Ramalinga Reddy. If the Congress manages to do so, the BJP would find it difficult to form the government. In case Ramalinga Reddy takes back his resignation, then his daughter Soumya Reddy too would follow suit and this would add back 5 to the kitty of the Congress and the numbers of the coalition would stand at 110.

    In the case of Reddy, he has raised two grouses. Firstly he bas been kept out of the ministry.

    Further he has expressed unhappiness with the fact that the Deputy Chief Minister, G Parameshwar had curtailed the powers of the BBMP Mayor, Gangambika Mallikarjun, considered to be close to Reddy.

    Parameshwar on Sunday had clarified that he had not done anything to hurt Reddy intentionally. There is no need for the Bengaluru MLAs to have any problem with me. It is their opinion, he had said.

    However on Monday, his tone appeared to have changed. He said that even he is ready to step down to accommodate the disgruntled MLAs.

    Not just me, all Congress ministers will resign, if need be: Dr Parameshwar

    He told reporters here that he has called for a meeting of all Congress ministers. We are looking at all options. If the need arises, all Congress ministers will resign to accommodate those who are disgruntled, he also said.

    We are trying to save the government. If the party tells me, even I am ready to resign, he also said.

    Read more about:

    karnataka government congress jds coalition karnataka

