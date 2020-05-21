  • search
    To boost Make in India, govt approves procurement of 26 defence items from local suppliers

    New Delhi, May 21: The Ministry of Defence has approved the procurement of 26 defence items only from local suppliers to boost the Make in India programme.

    Under the order, the Department of Defence Production has so far notified 127 items where purchase preference is given to local suppliers. In order to further encourage procurement from local suppliers, 26 out of 127 items already notified have now been notified.

      The ministry said that the procuring entities shall procure these items only from local suppliers, irrespective of the purchase value. However, the local suppliers must meet the minimum local content as prescribed for each item, the Ministry of Defence also said.

