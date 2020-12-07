YouTube
    To boost IAF, Defence Ministry looking at French mid-air refuellers

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 07: A French proposal to acquire six Airbus 330 multi-role transport tanker aircraft on a government to government basis to expand the strike capabilities of the Indian Air Force and purchasing the latest mid-air refuellers is under consideration by the Ministry of Defence.

    French mid-air refuellers

    The Indian Air Force wanted to get an Airbus 33 MRTT on a wet lease from a British company. However, the proposal by France involves selling 5 to 7-year-old aircraft to the IAF with a certification of another 30 years of platform life. This would be done at a reduced price.

    By April IAF to have 21 Rafale Fighter Jets

    The Airbus aircraft can transport 260 personnel in cabin and fuel in the cargo. The MRTT can be turned into a tanker, transport or air ambulance or all three at the same time with a total crew of 3.

    Currently, the IAF operates seven Russian IL-76 M refuels. China is operating three of the same Russian refuellers along with 10 vintage modified versions of the Russian bombers.

