To bag Dalit votes, will BJP project Sriramulu as deputy CM candidate?

The BJP is likely to project B Sriramulu as the deputy chief ministerial candidate in a bid to rope in the Dalit votes. With the Congress and its AHINDA model on overdrive mode to bag the Dalit votes, this strategy by the BJP hopes to counter it.

Sriramulu would have a bigger role to play in the elections. He would be the one taking Siddaramaiah head on his AHINDA policy ( Kannada acronym for minorities, OBCs and Dalits).

Sriramulu whose name featured in the first list of candidates was moved out of his comfort zone in Ballari. He will contest from Molakalmur in Chitradurga.

He is expected to consolidate the Dalit votes in these belts. If he is projected as a Deputy CM then this could have an impact in other parts of the state as well. Sriramulu would not just restrict himself to campaigning at his constituency and Ballari. He would travel the state for the campaign.

Also Read | The BJP's gamble in shifting Sriramulu from Ballari to Chitradurga

Chitradurga which has six seats would be crucial for the BJP. The Dalit and ST votes play a key factor here and Sriramulu being an ST would help the BJP secure these votes, the party feels.

Sriramulu has been portrayed as the undisputed leader of the ST community. The party felt that such strong leaders must be moved out of their comfort zone so that they can influence a larger number of votes outside their original constituency.

Karnataka Assembly Election dates Date of notification April 17 Last date to file nominations April 24 Last date to withdraw nominations April 27 Date of polling May 12 Date of counting May 15

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day