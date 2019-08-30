  • search
    To avoid Nirav Modi like frauds, SWIFT message system now linked: Sitharaman

    New Delhi, Aug 30: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday said the profitability of public sector banks has improved and total gross non-performing assets have come down to Rs 7.9 lakh crore at end-March 2019 from Rs 8.65 lakh crore at end-December 2018.

    She also said liquidity support to NBFCs and housing finance companies has improved as the partial credit guarantee scheme has been executed. An infusion of Rs 3,300 crore has already been made and another Rs 30,000 crore is in the pipeline.

    File photo of Nirmala Sitharaman

    Addressing her second press conference to announce steps to boost the economy, the finance minister said the reforms initiated in the public sector banks (PSBs) have started showing results as 14 of them posted a profit in the first quarter of the current fiscal.

    India to have only 12 Public sector banks: Sitharaman announces big banks merger

    The minister also said that to avoid Nirav Modi like frauds in the PSBs, the SWIFT messaging system has now been linked with the core banking system.

    Story first published: Friday, August 30, 2019, 17:15 [IST]
