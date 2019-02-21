To avenge Pulwama, huge standoff, air strikes, limited ground offensive in the offing?

New Delhi, Feb 21: India will respond to Pakistan at a time and place of its closing in the aftermath of the ghastly terror attack in Pulwama. India is currently weighing in the options of what action to take against Pakistan and its proxies.

The respond would need to strong, yet measured and the solution would need to be a long lasting one. A top official in New Delhi tells OneIndia that there would action, without a doubt. The timing and the surprise element is key in such an operation, he also added.

Another source said that there would be some kind of action in March. I cannot get into the specifics at this moment, but there would be action soon, he also added.

Others indicated that there could be a huge military standoff, like what we witnessed in 2001-2002, in the aftermath of the Parliament attack.

During this period, there could be a couple of air strikes, while on the other hand, the Indian Army would up the ante along the border.

The Indian Air Force has already lined up several of its aircraft. Nearly 140 aircraft would be used for this operation and the chances of limited air strikes are not being ruled out. The IAF has already said that it is ready and can strike at very short notice. However the IAF would act with caution and ensure that any such operation that is launched is a complete success.

Air Chief Marshal B S Dhanoa said that the IAF would always be at the forefront in executing its missions. We are showcasing our ability to hit hard, hit fast and also hit with precision, during day, during night and hit under adverse weather conditions through our autonomous bombing capability, he also added.

Sources say that there would be military action, without a doubt. The pressure would not been upped only on the diplomatic and economic front, he also added. However, any action would have to be explored below the nuclear threshold, he also added.

Apart from the air strikes, India could also launch a limited ground offensive. This would be done with an intention of destroying terror camps on the Line of Control and also seek control of more position.

In 2001-02, India had mobilised nearly 5 lakh troops. India had also moved ballistic missiles closer to the border. India was confident that this action would succeed as it had learnt through intelligence assessment that Pakistan was not well prepared.