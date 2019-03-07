  • search
    TNUSRB recruitment 2019 for constable, fireman, jail warden notification soon, check vacancy, salary

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, Mar 07: The TNUSRB recruitment 2019 for constable, fireman and jail warden will begin soon. The same once announced will be available on the official website.

    TNUSRB recruitment 2019 for constable, fireman, jail warden notification soon, check vacancy, salary

    The online application process for the common recruitment 2019 will begin from March 8 onwards. After the written exam, the physical measurement and physical competition will also be held.

    There are over 8,000 vacancies that would announced through the notification. This is however subject to confirmation. The vacancies would include Second guard - district and municipal armed forces (female and transgender), Secondary custody - Tamil Nadu special custody (male), Secondary prison guard (male and female), Firefighter (male).

    The salary would be a minimum of Rs 18,000 per month. The notification once released would be available on tnusrbonline.org

    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 7:15 [IST]
