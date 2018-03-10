TNUSRB common recruitment exam on March 11, all you need to know

The TNUSRB or Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board will conduct the common recruitment exam from March 11. Here is all you should know about the process.

The recruitment exam will be conducted for grade 2 police constable, jail warder and firemen posts on 11 March 2018. The exam is being held for selecting candidates for 6140 available vacancies. The Board has already released the hall tickets online; candidates who have not downloaded it yet must download it at the earliest. Online registration for the TNUSRB common recruitment exam was done in January 2018.

Exam Pattern:

The exam will comprise of questions related to general knowledge and psychology totaling to 80 marks. The duration of the exam will be 1 hour and 20 minutes. Candidates, who qualify for the exam, will undergo subsequent selection procedures which include physical endurance test and physical efficiency test. For selecting one candidate 5 candidates will be called for second stage.

TNUSRB Answer Keys

The answer keys will be released after the examinations where candidates will be allowed a chance to raise objections. The final answer key will come out after considering the challenges raised by candidates.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.