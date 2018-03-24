TNUSRB answer key 2018 released, but it is not final

The TNUSRB answer key 2018 has been released. The same is available on the official website.

This is not the final answer key, candidates can raise objections against it till 2 April 2018. 'The Key answers for the written examination conducted for Common Recruitment 2017 -18 has been published. If any discrepancies found in the questions and answers, the candidates may send their representations with required proof on or before 02.04.2018,' reads the official update.

The final answer key will be released after going through the objections raised by the candidates. Candidates, who qualify for the written exam, will have to appear in the next stage which will be measurement test, endurance test and physical efficiency test.

Candidates who had appeared for the Common recruitment exam 2017-2018 (GR. II Police Constables [Armed Reserve], GR. II Jail Warders, Firemen) can download their answer keys from the official website of Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) at tnursbonline.org.

How to download TNUSRB Answer Key 2018:

Go to tnusrbonline.org

Click on the answer key link given on the homepage

Download your answer keys

Take a printout

OneIndia News

