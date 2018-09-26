TNMRB notification for 1,884 temporary assistant surgeon posts released

New Delhi, Sep 26: The TNMRB notification for 1,884 temporary assistant surgeon posts has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

The last day to apply for the position is October 15, and the written exam for the same will be conducted on December 9.

Candidates must be below 57 years old if belonging to reserved category and minimum 35 years old for candidates belonging to unreserved category. The maximum age is 48 for candidates who are ex-servicemen and from unreserved category.

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs. 375 in case of reserved category and Rs. 750 in case of unreserved category on or before October 15th if making the payment online and on or before October 17th if making the payment offline through Indian Bank.

Candidates can access the recruitment notification at http://www.mrb.tn.gov.in/pdf/2018/07_MRB_Assistant_Surgeon_2018_Notification.pdf.