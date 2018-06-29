English
TNEA Rank List Released: Check details

    The TNEA Rank List has been released. The same is available on the official website.

    Counselling will begin in the first week of July. The online counselling will be held in five rounds. Each round will be held for five days where three days would be reserved for registering the choices and two days to freeze the choices. The exam is held every year to grant admission to first year B. E./B. Tech. Degree Courses to the University Departments/ Constituent Colleges of Anna University, Government and Government Aided Engineering Colleges, Annamalai University and for the seats surrendered by the Self - Financing Engineering Colleges.

    Qualified candidates shall now have to submit the allotment options online. 'The final allotment will be done by the system based on rank and the applicant's allotment options that have been submitted. The final allotment order can be viewed and downloaded by the applicants through their login in the TNEA Web portal,' reads the official notification.

    10+2 qualification is the minimum eligibility for TNEA. This year 91.1% students have cleared the plus two exam in Tamil Nadu. The rank list is available on tnea.ac.in.

    Story first published: Friday, June 29, 2018, 7:41 [IST]
