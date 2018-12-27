TNDTE Result 2018 date: Official announcement soon

India

By Simran Kashyap

Chennai, Dec 27: The TNDTE Result 2018 is all set to be declared. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected by this week itself, but officials say that in all probability, the results would be announced by the end of this month.

Going by previous trends, the results are declared in the month of December itself. Last year it was results for the October exams were released on December 22. The exact date of the results have not been fixed, but there is confirmation that the same would be declared by the month end, officials in the Tamil Directorate of Technical Education say.

Students are also advised not to listen to rumours and wait for an official announcement. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

TNDTE Result 2018: How to check

Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in

Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout