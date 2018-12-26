  • search
    TNDTE Result 2018 date: How to check

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Dec 26: The TNDTE Result 2018 will be declared soon. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Last year the October results were released on December 22, 2017. This year, the result has been slightly delayed. The results are however expected to be declared this week or latest by the end of this month.

    

    Candidates are further informed that the result date for TNDTE Diploma examinations 2018 is not confirmed at present. Officials were not available for comment. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

    How to check TNDTE Result 2018:

    • Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in
    • Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download Results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, December 26, 2018, 6:43 [IST]
