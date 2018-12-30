  • search
    TNDTE Result 2018 date: Expected by tomorrow

    By Simran Kashyap
    Chennai, Dec 30: The TNDTE Result 2018 is expected to be declared tomorrow. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

    Going by previous trends, the results are declared in the month of December itself. Last year it was results for the October exams were released on December 22. The exact date of the results have not been fixed, but there is confirmation that the same would be declared by the month end, officials in the Tamil Directorate of Technical Education say.

    Students are also advised not to listen to rumours and wait for an official announcement. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

    How to check TNDTE Result 2018:

    • Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in
    • Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • View results
    • Download Results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Sunday, December 30, 2018, 8:56 [IST]
