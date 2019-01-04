For Quick Alerts
TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 finally declared: How to check
Chennai. Jan 4: The TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 has been finally declared. The results are available on the official website.
The results were supposed to be declared in the last week of December, but the same had been delayed. Officials later said that the results would be announced in the first week of January.
Last year it was results for the October exams were released on December 22. The results are available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.
How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2018:
- Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in
- Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash
- Enter required details
- Submit
- View results
- Download Results
- Take a printout