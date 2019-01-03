TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 declared @tndte.gov.in, check now

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Jan 3: The TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 has been declared today (Thursday, January 3, 2019) on its official website - tndte.gov.in. The information was released on official website by the TNDTE.

The Directorate of Technical Education had conducted the Diploma Examination in all the government, govt-aided, and self financed polytechnic colleges in October 2018.

Last year it was results for the October exams were released on December 22. Officials had said that the results would be declared by the month end. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2018:

Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in

Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash

Enter required details

Submit View results

Download Results

Take a printout