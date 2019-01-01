TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 date update: To be released by this date

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

Chennai. Jan 1: The TNDTE Diploma Result 2018 was not declared on December 31. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

Officials now say that the results would be declared in the first week of January 2019. The date has however not been fixed as yet. Earlier it was said that the results would be announced by the end of December 2018, but there has been a delay. However officials have now confirmed that the results would be declared before January 7 2019.

Last year it was results for the October exams were released on December 22. Officials had said that the results would be declared by the month end. The results once declared will be available on http://intradote.tn.nic.in.

How to check TNDTE Diploma Result 2018:

Go to http://intradote.tn.nic.in

Once link is activated the October Results 2018 will flash

Enter required details

Submit

View results

Download Results

Take a printout