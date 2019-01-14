TN: With Pongal round the corner, bulls and bull tamers get ready for Jallikattu

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 14: With just a day to go for the first major jallikattu of the year in Madurai district at Avaniapuram, bulls and bull tamers flex their muscles alike, as they get ready for the game. On Sunday, the registration of bulls and bull-tamers was concluded in Madurai, ahead of Avaniapuram Jallikattu, scheduled to be held tomorrow on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made in full swing despite delays faced last week owing to conflicts within the local organising committee.

For the first time, the district administration has made it compulsory for all bull tamers to insure themselves under Prime Minister Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) against fatal or non-fatal injuries that may be incurred during the event.

The bull tamers have been instructed to mandatorily apply for insurance under Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) scheme on Monday, for which premium of Rs 12/- would be charged.

A total of 691 bulls were registered for Avaniyapuram jallikattu, while the total number of bulls registered for Palamedu jallikattu was yet to be ascertained.

The insurance could be claimed by a bull-tamer in case of death in jallikattu event held anywhere across the state.

The bull tamers have been asked to visit their respective/ nearby banks on Monday and fill up forms to avail the insurance. It was initially announced that it would till 3pm.