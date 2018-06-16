TN TRB special teacher recruitment results 2018 declared

The TN TRB special teacher recruitment results 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

Tentative key answers for all the subjects were published on 13.10.2017. The written exam was held on September 23, 2017. A total of 35781 candidates out of 37952 had appeared for the examination. Online registration process for the recruitment began in July 2017. Candidates can check their result using their roll number and date of birth.

The representations received were carefully analysed and now the marks obtained by the candidates are hereby released on individual query. The revised final key answers arrived by the subject expert committee members is also published herewith,' reads the press note released by TN TRB.

Recruitment of Special Teachers will be done in Physical Education, Drawing, Music and Sewing subjects. The results are available on www.trb.tn.nic.in.

