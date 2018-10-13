TN TRB Final Selection list released: Check now for full details

New Delhi, Oct 13: The TN TRB Final Selection list has been released. The same is also available on the official website.

TN TRB conducted written competitive examination for the direct recruitment of special teachers on September 23, 2017 and results were published on June 14, 2018.

The Teachers Recruitment Board conducted certificate verification for School Education Department and other departments namely Coimbatore Corporation, Chennai Corporation, State council for educational research and training and Social Defence Department on August 13, 2018, said a statement from the Board.

"The appointment orders for the eligible candidates, satisfying all conditions will be issued by the concerned Department authorities. Teachers Recruitment Board reserves the right to correct any errors that may have crept in," the statement said. According to the TN TRB, this selection is purely provisional and is subject to the outcome of various writ petitions pending before the High Court of Madras and Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. For more details you can go to trb.tn.nic.in.

How to check TN TRB Special Teachers Final Selection List:

Go to trb.tn.nic.in

Click on the link: "Direct Recruitment of Special Teachers 2012 - 2016 - Provisional Selection List"

Click on "Next" from the next page open

Click on the link "Provisional Selection List"

Choose your departments from: DIRECTORATE OF SCHOOL EDUCATION and OTHER DEPARTMENT

Click on your subjects

Take a printout