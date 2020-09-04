TN: Six dead after fire breaks out at cracker factory in Cuddalore

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Sep 04: Six dead and three injured in a fire at a firecrackers factory in Cuddalore distrct of Tamil Nadu.

The incident reportedly took place at Kattumannarkoil, with at least three more people wounded.

According to reports, the intensity of the blast was such that the factory building collapsed. Unit owner is also said to be killed in the explosion and casualties feared to increase.

At least six people have died in a fire at a firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district on Friday, 4 September, the police said, reported ANI.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

Firefighters have been rushed to the spot and a probe has been launched to find out what caused the explosion.