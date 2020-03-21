TN seals borders with Karnataka, AP, Kerala to control coronavirus outbreak

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Mar 21: In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu has closed its borders with Kerala, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh until March 31.

Only vehicles carrying essential commodities such as milk, fuel, medicines, vegetables, gas cylinders and other goods will be allowed. Ambulance movement too will not be restricted.

The government however said that those people travelling in these vehicles will be subject to medical precations.

"All those travelling in these vehicles will be subjected to thermal screening and the vehicles will be disinfected," the statement further read.