TN: Schools reopen for class 10th, 12th in Chennai today after a gap of over nine months

Chennai, Jan 19: Schools reopen for class 10th and 12th in Chennai on Tuesday after a gap of over nine months.

"Half of our syllabus was covered during online classes. I'm happy to see my friends after so long but we have to maintain social distance," says a student.

In a statement issued earlier, CM Palaniswami said the schools will be reopened only for classes 10 and 12 and each classroom will have 25 students.

Delhi schools for Classes 10, 12 re-open today

He also said in order to boost the immunity levels, the students attending the classes will be given vitamin and zinc tablets.

The Chief Minister said the government's decision comes after 95 per cent of the parents had expressed in favour of reopening of the schools.

The parent's views were taken on 8 and 9 of this month by the respective schools and a report was submitted to the government.