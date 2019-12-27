TN rural local body polls: Polling in first phase begins, villagers boycott elections

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 27: The first phase of elections to elect councilors, panchayat union presidents and ward members for the local bodies commenced in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

Meanwhile, the villagers of Konampatty village near Harur in Dharmapuri district boycotted the elections.

The second phase will be held on December 30. The dates for the much awaited polls were announced by the State Election Commission early this month.

'For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu farmer builds temple for PM

The polls are being held excluding the nine districts where the delimitation exercise has to be completed. These newly formed nine districts are Kancheepuram, Chengalput, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi.

According to sources nearly 1.30 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise on Friday and about 1.28 crore in the second phase. Around three lakh election officials have been engaged in poll related works. The counting of votes will take place on January 2.