TN: Rajinikanth invokes MGR legacy, says 'I will fill vacuum in politics, give good administration'

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth on Monday invoked the legacy of late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran, saying he was confident of giving a good administration like the yesteryear matinee idol.

Speaking at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai, Rajinikanth said,''I think my fans have erected banners, disturbing free flow of public movement is violation of High Court orders. I request the fans not to indulge in such activities.''

''After having close relationship with M Karunanidhi, GK Moopanar and others I learned a lot about politics. Politics is a way where there are snakes, thorns and difficulties,'' said Rajinikanth.

He also said,''I know the political journey is not easy. It is a journey through struggles and hurdles but I can give governance which they (MGR) gave to common people and I trust I can do that too.''

Jayalalithaa is no more and Karunanidhi is ill. Tamil Nadu needs a leader. I will come and fill that vacuum. God is in my side.

''The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty I am stepping in,'' he added amidst loud cheers from the gathering at the ACS Medical College and Hospital where he unveiled a statue of MGR.

I didn't expect the present political parties to welcome me. But why are you discouraging me and others?

The actor also said, "The present government and politicians are asking why are actors leaving their makeup and coming to take over their jobs as politicians. I am 67 years now, since you are not doing your duty I am stepping in."

Rajinikanth gave away awards to some students on the occasion.

OneIndia News

For Breaking News from Oneindia. Get instant news updates throughout the day.