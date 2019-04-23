  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN outfit denies links with outfit blamed for Colombo blasts

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 23: A Tamil Nadu based outfit, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) has denied links with the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), which has been blamed for the ghastly suicide bombings in Colombo that claimed 290 lives.

    TN outfit denies links with outfit blamed for Colombo blasts

    While condemning the Easter attacks, the TNTJ in a statement said that the outfit is affiliated with the Sri Lanka Thowheed Jamath (SLTJ). Both TNTJ and SLTJ have been involved in social service and have been campaigning against terrorist organisations.

    NTJ backed by ISIS behind Colombo suicide bombings

    E Muhammad the general secretary of the outfit said that just to link the TNTJ with the NTJ because of the word Thowheed is unfortunate. The TNTJ would never support any organisation that is involved in the murder of innocent people. We have no connection with the NTJ, he also said.

    lok-sabha-home

    More SRI LANKA News

    Read more about:

    sri lanka bomb blasts

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 7:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue