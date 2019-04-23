TN outfit denies links with outfit blamed for Colombo blasts

Chennai, Apr 23: A Tamil Nadu based outfit, the Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamath (TNTJ) has denied links with the National Thowheed Jamath (NTJ), which has been blamed for the ghastly suicide bombings in Colombo that claimed 290 lives.

While condemning the Easter attacks, the TNTJ in a statement said that the outfit is affiliated with the Sri Lanka Thowheed Jamath (SLTJ). Both TNTJ and SLTJ have been involved in social service and have been campaigning against terrorist organisations.

E Muhammad the general secretary of the outfit said that just to link the TNTJ with the NTJ because of the word Thowheed is unfortunate. The TNTJ would never support any organisation that is involved in the murder of innocent people. We have no connection with the NTJ, he also said.