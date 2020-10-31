For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
TN: Online rummy claims man’s life
India
Chennai, Oct 31: A 28-year old bank employee in the city died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said on Saturday.
Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by the relatives early this morning.
Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had become an addict of the online game after making money in the initial stage.
Two policemen suspended for laxity after gangrape, suicide of 15-year-old Dalit girl in Chitrakoot
However, he is said to have suffered losses in the game later and become an alcohol addict as he could not recover the lost money.
Why PM Modi blamed oppn for damaging National Unity over Pulwama | Oneindia News
Further investigations on, they said.