YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    TN: Online rummy claims man’s life

    By
    |

    Chennai, Oct 31: A 28-year old bank employee in the city died by suicide reportedly upset over the financial loss incurred by playing online rummy game, police said on Saturday.

    Madankumar, a resident of Seeranaickenpalayam was found hanging in his house by the relatives early this morning.

    TN: Online rummy claims man’s life
    Representational Image

    Preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased had become an addict of the online game after making money in the initial stage.

    Two policemen suspended for laxity after gangrape, suicide of 15-year-old Dalit girl in Chitrakoot

    However, he is said to have suffered losses in the game later and become an alcohol addict as he could not recover the lost money.

      Why PM Modi blamed oppn for damaging National Unity over Pulwama | Oneindia News

      Further investigations on, they said.

      More SUICIDE News

      Read more about:

      suicide tamil nadu

      Story first published: Saturday, October 31, 2020, 16:27 [IST]
      Other articles published on Oct 31, 2020
      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X