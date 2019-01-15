TN: On Pongal day, traditional bull-taming event 'Jallikattu' begins in Madurai

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Jan 15: After worldwide protests by the people in the state in 2017 to lift the ban against Jallikattu, Tamil Nadu is set to host the event on 15-17 January on the occasion of Pongal.

On the first day of Jallikattu (the bull-taming sport), held in Tamil Nadu's Pudukottai district, 13 people were injured on Monday. Four people have, reportedly, suffered major injuries.

Safety arrangements including water, fire service, ambulance and medical facilities are also done keeping in mind the turnout for the event. Wooden baffles near Vadivaasal where the bulls will come out and fences on the corners of the galleries where the audience sit around and watch the event are safely prepared.

A total of 453 bulls participated in the event compared to last year when 600 bulls took part in the annual sport.

This year, the state government had formulated stricter norms and many bulls were disqualified to avoid any accidents.

In Tamil Nadu, Pudukottai hosts the highest number of Jallikattu every year. In 2018, there were over 72 such events. The number has, however, gone down to 60 this year. From January 18 to 20, three Jallikatu events will be held.