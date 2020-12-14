TN native wins 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 14: Tamil Nadu native Dinesh Elangovan has won the 2020 Distinguished Achievement Award of the United States-based International Security Foundation's (ISF) annual Overseas Security Advisory Council (OSAC). Dinesh, the Chennai Site Manager for U.S.-based firm Fidelity Investments, won the private sector appreciation award for his efficient work in his role of Secretary of OSAC India-Chennai Chapter. Jerome Pickett, Executive Vice President and Chief Security Officer at National Basketball Association, announced Dinesh as the award winner at the ninth ISF annual dinner held virtually on November 18, 2020. The award was presented to Dinesh at a virtual event held on December 10, 2020.

Regional Security Officer at the U.S. Consulate General Chennai Joseph Jung applauded Dinesh's efforts: "During the COVID-19 lockdown, OSAC relied on the crucial public-private partnership to contribute to the safety and security of American organizations abroad. Dinesh Elangovan designed innovative programs when the COVID-19 lockdown hit, ensuring that American companies continued to receive timely security information."

The award panel credited Dinesh for improving OSAC member communications, networking opportunities, and the OSAC Chennai Chapter's visibility significantly. The award announcement noted that Dinesh revised the chapter's WhatsApp communication policy and created a common language requirement for any local government directives on WhatsApp, a strategy that proved essential to coordinate COVID-19 responses in India, which has over 20 official languages. The award notification recognised Dinesh's valuable contribution to the chapter during the COVID-19-induced lockdown in India and his efforts to foster better networking and create innovative partnerships, including the recent collaboration between the OSAC Chennai Chapter and Chennai police. The notification also praised Dinesh for developing and disseminating best-practice requirements following his extensive research of statutory information required by Indian law.

The annual ISF OSAC appreciation awards honor the U.S. Department of State employees or groups and private-sector individuals who have made significant contributions to enhance the ability of American organizations to protect their personnel, assets, information, intellectual property, or business operations overseas. OSAC is a joint venture between the Department of State and the U.S. private sector, enabling public and private sectors to work collaboratively to confront global terrorism, crime, and natural disasters.