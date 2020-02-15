  • search
    TN Muslim organisations protest police lathicharge in Chennai

    By PTI
    Coimbatore, Feb 15: Members of various Islamic organisations staged a demonstration in Nilgiris and Tirupur districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday against the police lathicharge on anti- CAA protestors in Chennai, police said.

    As part of the protest, shops owned by Muslims downed shutters, even as Muslims organisations, led by Tamil Nadu Muslim Munnetra Kazhagam, planned to take out a procession to the Collectorate in Udhagamandalam in Nilgiris district, the police said.

    As the procession reached the bus stand, police prevented them from proceeding further. Nearly 400 activists raised slogans and staged a protest condemning the police action on anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protestors in Chennai on Friday.

    Anti-CAA protest turns violent in Chennai, four cops hurt

    A similar demonstration was held in Coonoor in the Nilgiris district where they announced to intensify the agitation, they said. Meanwhile, over 700 members, including women, belonging to various Muslim organisations squatted in the middle of the road near the Collectorate in Tirupur.

    Led by Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath, the activists raised slogans against the police and demanded the state government to take action against the police officials involved in the lathicharge.

    tamil nadu

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 19:57 [IST]
