TN minister likens TTV Dinakaran to a 'mosquito'

Seemingly unperturbed by the launch of a new political party by TTV Dinakaran, Tamil Nadu Minister D Jayakumar on Thursday compared the sidelined AIADMK to a 'mosquito'. Jayakumar said Dinakaran was like a 'Shani' who has now 'gone'. Dinakaran launched new political party 'Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam' and unveiled party flag in Madurai's Melur. Dhinakaran, who claims to have the support of several dissident AIADMK workers and leaders, said the new outfit would capture power in the state and unveiled the party's flag, which features the image of a smiling Jayalalithaa in the middle.

"It was basically a mosquito, when it came and when it flew back no one knew, it was a 'shani' over our party which has now gone," Jayakumar told the media on Thursday.

In his brief address at a venue near Madurai, Dhinakaran recalled the difficulties faced by party workers in carrying forward their organisational work without a name.

"We will win all upcoming elections from now by using latest name and party flag, we will also try to retrieve the two leaves symbol, till then will use cooker symbol." Dinakaran said.

Dinakaran, the nephew of the sidelined ex-AIADMK chief VK Sasikala, won the RK Nagar by-election held in December 2017.

He launched the new party two days after the Delhi High Court directed the Election Commission to allow a symbol and a suitable name for the AIADMK Dinakaran faction. Delhi High Court had on March 9 allowed his plea for allotment of a common symbol, preferably 'pressure cooker'. Apart from this Dinakaran was allowed to have a name of his choice for the AIADMK faction led by him.

Dinakaran's move assumes significance in the political dynamics of the southern state. After the demise of Jayalalithaa, Tamil Nadu has witnessed one political crisis after the other. While Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Finance Minister O. Panneerselvam have joined hands after bitter fighting, superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have already presented their case as credible political alternatives in the state.

