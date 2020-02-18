TN man who returned from China dies: Coronavirus suspected

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Feb 18: A 42 year old man from Tamil Nadu who returned from China died at a private hospital. Reports said that he died of suspected coronavirus at a private hospital.

The deceased hauled from Kothaimangalam village.

Sakthikumar who ran a small hotel in China, recently returned home due to jaundice and underwent treatment at his village. He was admitted to a private hospital at Madurai on Friday and passed away on Sunday. The health department officials suspect that his health could have been aggravated due to a coronavirus attack.

Coronavirus: Paracetamol price rises by 40% in India due to shut down in China

The health officials are now investigating whether his death was caused due to NCoV or due to other medical factors. He had landed in Tamil Nadu on February 4. His family members did not suspect any symptoms of coronavirus. The health department officials have secured his medical files have sent it to Chennai for analysis.