TN man Sheikh Hidayathullah linked to ISIS-SIMI arrested

New Delhi, June 15: The National Investigation Agency has arrested another person in connection with the Tamil Nadu-Kerala Islamic State case.

The NIA had registered the case against 6 persons on the charge that they were propagating ideology of ISIS/ Daish on social media with the intention of recruiting vulnerable youth into ISIS/ Daish for carrying out terrorist attacks in South India especially in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It was also learnt that some of the accused persons and their associates were in touch with Zahran Hashim and his associates, over social media, with the intention of furthering the objectives of ISIS/ Daish in India.

On June 12, the NIA had conducted searches at seven locations in Coimbatore and seized incriminating material and documents from the homes and offices of the accused persons.

Accused persons were questioned regarding the incriminating materials recovered during searches and the content of their social media accounts. Based on the facts revealed hitherto regarding the pro-ISIS activities of accused Shiek Hidayathullah, 38 years, a resident of Coimbatore was arrested. It was found that he was associated with the ISIS and also the Students Islamic Movement of India.