TN man gets parole to make conjugal visit

Chennai, Dec 2: Observing that conjugal visits lead to strong family bonds and keeps the family functional, the Madras High Court granted parole of two weeks to a 29-year-old life convict from Tirunelveli district.

A division bench of justices CT Selvam and P Ramathilagam Friday permitted Perumal, arrested in connection with a murder in 2008, to go on two weeks' leave from December 15 to 29, to visit his family, on a petition by his wife, Muthumari (23).

It also directed the authorities to provide appropriate escort to the prisoner during his parole.

Referring to a recent Madurai bench order of this court, the judges said, "Conjugal visits lead to strong family bonds and keep the family functional rather than the family becoming dysfunctional due to prolonged isolation and lack of sexual contact."

They said, quoting from the order, that man was a social animal and he needed a family as well as a society to live in.

"Being human beings, prisoners also would like to share their problems with their life partner as well as with the society. Just because, they are termed prisoners, their right to dignity cannot be deprived," the bench said.

In 2010, an additional sessions court convicted Perumal alias Petha Perumal for murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

Subsequently, he filed an appeal in the high court challenging the conviction, which was dismissed. The second appeal is currently pending before the Supreme Court.

In May this year, Perumal got married while on parole.

Claiming that her husband was eligible for emergency leave under Tamil Nadu Suspension of Sentence Rules the petitioner approached the court to grant him parole for a conjugal visit.