TN lockdown guidelines: E-registrations mandatory except for 3 states

Chennai, Nov 30:

Chennai, Nov 30: The Tamil Nadu government has announced the reopening of final year undergraduate course in colleges and universities, including arts, science, technology, engineering, agriculture fishers and veterinary from December 7 onwards.

"Lockdown is extended till December 31," chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said. Hostels would be allowed to permit students as well.

Medical and allied heath science colleges will reopen for UG and PG courses from December 7.

Further it was said that beaches would be allowed for public access from December 14 and tourist places can be opened for visitors. Exhibition halls for business to business purposes are allowed to function.

Social, political, entertainment and religious events are allowed in auditoriums with a maximum seating capacity of 50 per cent or maximum of 200 persons from December 1 to 31. An appropriate decision will be taken to extend relaxation to conduct meetings in open ground considering the virus spread in the coming days, the Chief Minister said.

The e-registrations will continue for those coming from other states, except Karnataka, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh.