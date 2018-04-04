TN: 'Govt must form Cauvery Management Board', says Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan, the actor-politician who recently launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), on Wednesday said that the Tamil Nadu government is acting subservient to the centre instead of standing up for the rights of the people of the state. He also said the government must set up a Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

Speaking to the media, Haasan said,''To our dismay, we are witnessing a repeat of what happened in 2016. While the responsibility of constituting with Centre, TN Govt cannot hallucinate that it fulfilled its duty by holding a farcical one day fast and filing a contempt petition.''

''We would bring to notice of the public at large, the key issue surrounding this dispute has also the possible solutions that we all need to work on,'' Hassan further said in a press meet in Trichy.

In February, the Supreme Court has directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from the 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007. It also directed the centre to frame a "scheme" within six weeks to implement the decision.

