TN govt moves SC seeking reconsideration of its order on fire crackers restrictions

Chennai, Oct 29: The Tamil Nadu government on Monday approached Supreme Court seeking reconsideration of its order on fire crackers restrictions, saying crackers bursting time should be extended.

The government said that the crackers should also be allowed between 4 am and 6 am.

Last week, the Supreme Court had refused to impose a blanket ban on firecrackers, allowing the use of "green crackers". The top court had said crackers containing barium salt or those producing a lot of noise would be banned.

Firecrackers, it added, can be burnt only between 8 pm and 10 pm on Diwali and other religious festivals, except Christmas Eve and New Year's night, when they will be allowed between 11.45 pm and 12.45 am.